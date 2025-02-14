I was surprised with remake offers for 'Rekhachithram': Director Jofin T Chacko

In Rekhachithram, Indrans’ character Chandrappan says, “Once you’re part of cinema, you’re part of history.” It’s not just a passing dialogue but a line that encapsulates the whole crux of the film. It underlines cinema’s significance as a historical document, capturing social, political, and cultural moments of its times.

With his second film, director Jofin T Chacko explored this profound premise by marrying it with elements of a crime investigation thriller. The result? A captivating murder mystery and a heartfelt ode to cinema. “80s Malayalam cinema,” corrects Jofin, adding, “Rekhachithram is our tribute to the golden age of Malayalam cinema.”

Every film has an origin point and for Rekhachithram, it happened during the interval break of Aravindante Athidhikal (2018). Jofin and his friend Ramu Sunil were watching the film in the theatre when the latter casually told him about a ‘what if’ situation that could have happened on the film’s sets. Jofin, who still hadn’t debuted as a filmmaker, sensed immense potential in the idea.

It was an intriguing thought and we discussed it extensively after the show. I remember locking the title ‘Rekhachithram’ on that day. We also picked the film which should act as the backdrop for our story.” It was Bharathan’s Kathodu Kathoram (1985), starring Mammootty and Saritha. It could have been any other film—probably a much more popular and celebrated one.

But Jofin has his reasons. “It was Mammookka’s presence and the iconic song ‘Devadoothar Paadi’ that attracted us. As a child, I had seen the film a couple of times, but I’m not sure if I enjoyed it at that age. Later, as part of preps for Rekhachithram, I revisited it often and started appreciating it better.”