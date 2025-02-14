Vijayaraghavan’s 'Ouseppinte Osiyathu' to release on March 7, first-look posters unveiled

The Vijayaraghavan-starrer Ouseppinte Osiyathu will hit theatres on March 7. Along with the announcement, the makers have also unveiled two first-look posters featuring the film’s principal cast. It is directed by debutant Sarath Chandran RJ and scripted by Fazal Hassan, also a newcomer.

Besides Vijayaraghavan, Ouseppinte Osiyathu also features Dileesh Pothan, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Lenaa, Kani Kusruti, Zarin Shihab, Hemanth Menon and Anjali Krishna, among others. Set against the backdrop of the “picturesque hills” of Idukki, the film is a “heartfelt tale of family bonds and the pursuit of financial gains that threaten to drive them apart,” as per the makers.

On the technical front, it has cinematography by Arvind Kannabiran, National Award-winning editor B Ajithkumar and music director Sumesh Parameswar. Ouseppinte Osiyathu, to be distributed through Central Pictures, is produced by Edward Anthony under the banner of Maygoor Films.

Vijayaraghavan will be next seen in Antony Varghese’s Daveed, a boxing-based actioner. The film, directed by debutant Govind Vishnu, is releasing today.