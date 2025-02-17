Midhun Manuel Thomas confirms Aadu 3 as Christmas 2025 release

Midhun Manuel Thomas has officially confirmed that Aadu 3, the third instalment of the Jayasurya-starrer Aadu franchise, will hit cinemas for Christmas 2025. On Monday, the writer-director shared the update on social media about the ongoing script reading sessions with the threequel’s core team.

Midhun captioned the post, “Aadu 3 – script reading session with the core team!! An immensely grand dream journey begins!! With the fuel you have provided, we are venturing into uncharted waters and to the beyond. Will be meeting you all in theatres this Christmas!!”

Jayasurya will return as Shaji Paappan, alongside franchise regulars Vinayakan, Sunny Wayne, Saiju Govinda Kurup, Aju Varghese, Indrans and Vijay Babu, who is also producing the film under Friday Film House.

The first instalment of the series, a slapstick comedy, initially struggled at the box office in 2015 but gained cult status after its home video release. Its 2017 sequel Aadu 2 was a theatrical success, paving the way for this third chapter.