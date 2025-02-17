Nivin Pauly to lead 'Multiverse Manmadhan'

Actor Nivin Pauly has announced his upcoming film, Multiverse Manmadhan, which is being touted as India’s first multiverse superhero movie. The film, helmed by Enkilum Chandrike director Adithyan Chandrasekhar, is co-written by Anandhu S Raj and Nithiraj, with Aneesh Rajasekharan contributing as a creative collaborator.

Nivin, who will also produce Multiverse Manmadhan under his home banner Pauly Jr Pictures, shared the news on social media, expressing his enthusiasm for the project, describing it as a “fun, wild ride”. Further details regarding the cast, production schedule, and release date are yet to be revealed. Apart from Malayalam, the film will have dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

Meanwhile, Nivin has a busy slate ahead, with various films in different stages of production. These include his home banner’s Dear Students, directed by debutants Sandeep Kumar and George Philip Roy, in which he stars alongside Nayanthara, Shekhara Varma Rajavu by Anuraj Manohar, Abrid Shine’s sequel to Action Hero Biju, Akhil Sathyan’s second directorial venture, an untitled project by debutant Aaryan Ramani Girijavallabhavan, and the Tamil film Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai directed by Ram.

Additionally, the Premam actor is set to make his web series debut this year with the JioHotstar show Pharma, directed by PR Arun.