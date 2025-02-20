Mohanlal announces 'Drishyam 3' with Jeethu Joseph

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Thursday confirmed that he is set to reunite with filmmaker Jeethu Joseph for the third installment of the crime thriller franchise "Drishyam".

The actor, who will next be seen in "L2: Empuraan", made the announcement on his official X page.

"The Past Never Stays Silent. Drishyam 3 Confirmed! #Drishyam3," he wrote on the microblogging site.