Mohanlal’s next to be directed by Anoop Menon

In a surprise move on Wednesday, Mohanlal announced that his next film will be directed by actor-turned-filmmaker Anoop Menon. Timeless Movies is producing the film, which Mohanlal called a “close-to-heart subject.”

Describing it as a “dramatic journey traversing love, longing, and music,” he added that a “stellar team” is also involved in this film. It is planned to be shot extensively in Thiruvananthapuram, Kolkata, and Shillong.

In a social media note, Anoop Menon called the opportunity to direct Mohanlal a “lifelong dream coming true”. Assuring Mohanlal to deliver his best, he added, “Laletta, I promise to strive my best to make this film worthy of the ultimate fan boy that I am.”

This will be Anoop Menon’s third film as a director after King Fish (2022) and Padma (2022), both starring himself in the lead. Notably, he debuted as a screenwriter with the Mohanlal-starrer Pakal Nakshatrangal (2008).

Mohanlal is currently shooting for Sathyan Anthikad’s film Hridayapoorvam. He also has the Prithviraj Sukumaran’s L2: Empuraan and Tharun

Moorthy’s Thudarum lined up for release. The actor is also part of Mahesh Narayanan’s multi-starrer film, tentatively titled MMMN, co-starring Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, and Nayanthara.