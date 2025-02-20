The 'Pet Detective' to release on April 25

The Pet Detective, headlined by Sharafudheen and Anupama Parameswaran, has been scheduled for theatrical release on April 25.

Billed as a fun entertainer, it is directed by debutant Praneesh Vijayan, who previously served as one of the writers on Omar Lulu’s Happy Wedding. Praneesh has scripted The Pet Detective with Jai Vishnu, one of the co-writers of Sharafudheen’s Madhura Manohara Moham.

Sharafudheen is also producing The Pet Detective, which has music by Premam-fame Rajesh Murugesan and cinematography by Anend C Chandran (Premam, Bheeshma Parvam). Mukundan Unni Associates director Abhinav Sunder Nayak is editing the film.

Sharafudheen, last seen in Hello Mummy, also has debutant director Manu Swaraj’s Padakkalam coming up. Suraj Venjaramoodu plays the other lead in it.