Tovino’s new film 'Palli Chattambi' launched

Six years after its official announcement, Tovino Thomas’ period drama Pallichattambi was formally launched on Wednesday. Dijo Jose Antony, known for helming Queen (2018), Jana Gana Mana (2022), and Malayalee From India (2024), will be directing the film. It is scripted by S Suresh Babu, who has earlier penned films like Dada Sahib (2000), Shikkar (2010), Nadan (2013), Kanal (2015) and Oruthee (2022).

Palli Chattambi is produced by Noufal and Brijesh under the banner of Worldwide Films, with CCC Brothers and Tanseer Salam as co-producers. The film will have cinematography by Divakar Mani, music by Jakes Bejoy, and editing by Sreejith Sarang. Details regarding the supporting cast are expected to be out soon.

Tovino will be next seen in L2: Empuraan, in which he will be reprising the role of Jathin Ramdas from Lucifer (2019). He also has Anuraj Manohar’s Narivetta, a political drama, lined up for release.

The actor’s other announced projects include debutante Shilpa Alexander’s Avaran, Saiju Sreedharan’s Munpe, and Muhsin Parari’s Thantha Vibe. Additionally, he is also co-producing the Basil Joseph-starrer Marana Mass, slated for Vishu release in April.