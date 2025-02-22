French actor Eriq Ebouaney plays Kabuga in Mohanlal’s 'L2: Empuraan'

The makers of the Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, have been unveiling videos introducing supporting characters in the film each day over the last couple of weeks. In the latest announcement, French actor Eriq Ebouaney has been introduced to the franchise as a negative character named Kabuga.

Calling it an “international film,” Eriq said, “It was an amazing experience to be part of this crew, those beautiful locations all over the world.” The actor also highlighted the quality of the film in comparison to the projects he has been part of in Europe, Africa, and the USA. “This one was so mind-blowing,” he said.

Eriq is best known for his portrayals in Brian De Palma’s Femme Fatale and Transporter 3 opposite Jason Statham. He is also a regular in the post-apocalyptic horror drama series The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, which is the fifth spin-off series in The Walking Dead franchise.

L2: Empuraan also brings back the original cast from the film’s first instalment including Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saikumar, Nandu, Fazil, Saniya Iyappan, Sshivada, Jaise Jose, Baiju Santhosh, Sachin Khedekar, Nyla Usha, Giju John, Aneesh G Menon, Sivaji Guruvayoor and Murugan Martin, among others.

Along with Eriq, new cast additions in the sequel include Manikuttan, Nikhat Khan Hedge, Satyajit Sharma, Oziel Jivani, Aishwarya Ojha, Nayan Bhatt, Shubhangi Latkar and Behzaad Khan.

Produced by Aashirvad Cinemas in association with Lyca Productions, L2: Empuraan is set for a worldwide release in theatres on March 27.