Siju Wilson to headline Mahatma Ayyankali biopic

Actor Siju Wilson is all set to headline a new Malayalam film titled Kathiravan, based on the life story of the Kerala renaissance leader Mahatma Ayyankali. Envisioned as big-budget pan-India film, it will commence shooting soon. It is directed and shot by Arun Raj, who earlier helmed Edwinte Nanam (2023).

Ayyankali was an Indian politician, prominent social reformer, educator, economist, lawmaker, and revolutionary leader. He worked for the advancement of the oppressed people in the princely state of Travancore.

His struggle resulted in many changes that improved the socio-political structure of Kerala. His determined and relentless efforts changed the lives of Dalits.

Siju will portray the role of Ayyankali in Kathiravan, scripted by Pradeep K Thamarakulam. Produced by Jagathambi Krishna under the banner of Tara Productions, it is billed as an action-packed film. Kathiravan’s music will be composed by National Award-winner Bijibal.

Siju, last seen in Pushpaka Vimanam (2024), is also part of the Dhyan Sreenivasan-starrer Detective Ujjwalan. The Premam actor also has debutant Nikhil Geeth’s Munnottu, a crime investigative thriller directed by Jagan Shaji Kailas and a project with veteran filmmaker Vinayan.