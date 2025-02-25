First look of Saiju Kurup, Tanvi Ram’s 'Abhilasham' is out

The first look of Abhilasham, starring Saiju Kurup and Tanvi Ram in the lead, was unveiled by the makers. The poster features Saiju and Tanvi standing outside a train, looking romantically at each other, as seen from inside a train. Billed as a love story, the film is helmed by Maniyarayile Ashokan director Shamzu Zayba. It is scripted by Jenith Kachappilly, who earlier made Mariyam Vannu Vilakkoothi.

Abhilasham also stars Arjun Ashokan, Navas Vallikkunnu, Shine Tom Chacko, Uma KP, Binu Pappu, Neeraja Rajendran, Ajisha Prabhakaran, Nimna Fathoomi, Zhinz Shan, Sheethal Zackaria, Puzhu actor Vasudev Sajeesh and Adhish Praveen in prominent roles.

The film’s technical crew includes cinematographer Sajad Kakku, music composer Sreehari K Nair and editor Nimz. It is produced by Ann Sariga Antony and Shankar Das under the banner of Second Show Productions.

Meanwhile, Saiju also has Written and Directed by God, Flask, Ankam Attahasam and Aadu 3 as part of his upcoming slate.

Tanvi, best known for her role in the Soubin Shahir-starrer Ambili, was last seen in the 2024 Telugu film KA, headlined by Kiran Abbavaram.