Shane Nigam’s 'Haal' confirms April 24 release

Shane Nigam’s Haal will hit theatres worldwide on April 24, announced the makers on Monday. Directed by debutant Veeraa, the film features Sakshi Vaidya as the female lead opposite Shane. Billed as a romantic musical entertainer, it is scripted by Nishad Koya, known for writing films such as Ordinary (2012), Madhura Naranga (2015) and Thoppil Joppan (2016). Sakshi previously appeared in the Telugu films Agent (2023) and Gandeevadhari Arjuna (2023).

Haal also stars Johny Antony, Nishanth Sagar, Madhupal and Joy Mathew in prominent roles. On the technical side, it has cinematography by Ravichandran, editing by Akash Joseph Varghese and music by debutant Nandhagopan V. Renowned Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has recorded a song for the film, which is produced by JVJ Productions. The makers are also planning to release Haal’s dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi simultaneously along with Malayalam.

Shane, who was last seen in his Tamil debut Madraskaaran, has multiple projects in various stages of production. These include an untitled sports-based action film by Unni Sivalingam, Rosh Rasheed’s El Clasico, and a yet-to-be-titled film by Martin Joseph, presented by acclaimed filmmaker Jeethu Joseph.