Yash-starrer 'Toxic' to be an English-Kannada bilingual

The upcoming Yash-starrer Toxic has been officially confirmed as a bilingual film, shot simultaneously in English and Kannada.

The film will also be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and other international languages.

Written and directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Geetu Mohandas, Toxic aims for global appeal. “Our vision for Toxic was to craft a narrative that resonates authentically with audiences both in India and globally,” says Geethu. “We’ve strived to capture the essence of the story in both Kannada and English, ensuring an authentic experience for viewers across different linguistic and cultural backgrounds,” she added.

Produced by Venkat Narayana under KVN Productions and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Toxic’s filming began in August 2024.

Producer Venka stated, “Our goal for Toxic has been clear from the start: to create a film that resonates deeply with audiences in India and globally. We are confident that Toxic will not only captivate audiences worldwide but will also showcase the brilliance of Indian cinema on a global stage.”

Shot by Rajeev Ravi, the film has action choreography by JJ Perry (John Wick, Fast & Furious) and visual effects by DNEG (Dune: Part Two).