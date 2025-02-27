Anna Ben Interview: One has to be smart about rebellion in the industry

A

There are many cultural differences. In the Malayalam industry, familiarity plays a big role. I work with people I grew up seeing, so there’s an ease to it. Someone new to the industry wouldn’t have that same comfort. The producers here are people I have known for a long time, which makes things feel more personal.

But when I work in Tamil and Telugu, the environment is much more professional. Not that Malayalam cinema isn’t professional, but there’s a certain familiarity here — like an uncle you know being part of the project. Tamil and Telugu industries operate on a different scale, especially Telugu. The budgets are huge. The cost of a single day’s production on a Telugu film could cover an entire Malayalam film’s budget. The approach is different, and it works brilliantly for them because of cultural factors.

It’s also about adapting. Even when judging scripts, I can’t approach a Telugu or Tamil story the same way I do a Malayalam one. I have to understand their industry, their audience, and the environment they cater to. That’s a crucial factor.