Marco director Haneef Adeni set to helm Dharma Production’s upcoming actioner

Haneef made his directorial debut in 2017 with The Great Father. Marco is the spin-off of Haneef’s 2019 actioner Mikhael.

Marco released in theatres on December 20 last year and emerged as the highest-grossing ‘A’ certified Malayalam film of all time. It stars Unni Munundan in the lead alongside Siddique, Jagadish, Kabir Duhan Singh, Abhimanyu Shammi Thilakan, Anson Paul, Ishan Shoukath and Yukti Thareja in pivotal roles. The film also received severe criticism for its graphic portrayal of violence.

Meanwhile, Dharma Productions has multiple projects lined-up including Dhadak 2, which is a remake of the Tamil-film Pariyerum Perumal; Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday’s Kesari Chapter 2 and the biopic on lawyer and statesman C. Sankaran Nair, among others.