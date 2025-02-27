Old-school familial tropes in a gender-swapped bottle

One of the biggest weaknesses of the film is its inability to craft compelling characters. The writing has no nuance, turning Bijimol and Kunjumol into cartoonish antagonists with no depth or complexity. Kunjumol, in particular, is written like a caricature straight out of a bad soap opera, and Shanthi Krishna’s over-the-top performance only amplifies this. The screenplay constantly finds new ways to evoke hatred towards Bijimol and Kunjumol, while Sajeevan and his father-in-law Gopi (Manoj KU) are presented as innocent sufferers. This binary characterisation not only makes the film predictable and boring but also prevents any real emotional engagement. While Manoj KU tries to bring some emotional weight to Gopi, even his character arc seems to exist primarily to highlight the supposed cruelty of Bijimol and Kunjumol. Soubin Shahir as Sajeevan and Namitha Pramod as Bijimol, on the other hand, are merely functional. Their performances never rise above the script’s mediocrity, making it difficult to invest in their characters. Given the film’s weak writing, it’s not entirely their fault, but their lack of chemistry only adds to the film’s problems.

Boban Samuel, known for helming films like Romans (2013) and Janapriyan (2011), seems stuck in his past filmmaking style. The direction feels uninspired, and the storytelling relies heavily on melodramatic sequences and cliched conflicts, making Machante Malakha feel more like an extended television serial than a feature film. In fact, if this story were made as a conventional serial, it could have easily gone on for 500 episodes without resolution. The film is billed as a family drama, but it leans heavily towards melodrama with no rewarding emotional beats. None of the jokes land and the dramatic moments fail to resonate. The courtroom sequences, meant to be the peak of the film’s conflict, induce unintentional laughter due to their poorly staged proceedings and thoughtless writing. By the time the film reaches its supposed climax, it is difficult to take anything seriously.

The final act of Machante Malakha is where everything falls apart entirely. The resolution is so abrupt and convenient that it feels like the writers simply ran out of ideas. A character’s sudden change of heart, a major character's death and a forced happy ending all contribute to an unintentionally comedic conclusion. It may have aimed to be an interesting take on gender dynamics, but it ultimately feels like a world where only the men deserve sympathy and only the women need to be taught a lesson.