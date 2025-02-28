Asif Ali's Abhyanthara Kuttavali confirms release date, teaser out

Asif Ali’s Abhyanthara Kuttavali is set to release in cinemas worldwide on April 3, the makers announced on Friday, along with the unveiling of its teaser. Written and directed by debutant Sethunath Padmakumar, the film is described as a realistic comedy entertainer. It introduces newcomer Thulasi as the female lead, alongside a supporting cast featuring Jagadish, Harisree Ashokan, Prem Kumar, Sidharth Bharathan, Azees Nedumangad, Vijayakumar, Balachandran Chullikkad, Anand Manmadhan, and Aavesham-fame Neeraja Rajendran.

The teaser hints that Abhyanthara Kuttavali revolves around a young man named Sahadevan (Asif) on trial for domestically abusing his wife over dowry. The film’s technical crew includes cinematographer Ajay David Kachappilly, editor Sobin K Soman, and music director Bijibal. It is produced by Naisam Salam, who previously backed the Basil Joseph-starrer Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham.

Currently enjoying back-to-back successes with Kishkindha Kaandam (2024) and the recently released Rekhachithram, Asif has multiple projects in various stages of production. These include Thamar KV’s Sarkeet, Jeethu Joseph’s Mirage, co-starring Aparna Balamurali, Rohith VS’ Tiki Taka, a sequel to Thalavan, and Prajesh Sen’s Houdini – The King of Magic, which wrapped filming in 2023.