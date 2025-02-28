Pooja Hegde joins Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie

Actor Pooja Hegde has onboarded the ensemble cast of Rajinikanth's much-anticipated film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The makers had teased her entry with a post on Wednesday. Speculations are rife that the actor has danced for a special number in the film, although makers are yet to confirm the same. If true, this would be the first time that a Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed film will have a special number.

Coolie boasts a star-studded ensemble consisting of Nagarjuna as Simon, Sathyaraj as Rajasekar, Upendra as Kaleesha, Shruti Haasan as Preethi and Soubin Shahir as Dayal. Rajinikanth plays Deva in the film. Reports also suggest that Aamir Khan is on board the film. However, the actor or the makers are yet to confirm the same.

On the technical front, it has music by Anirudh, cinematography by Girish Gangadharan, editing by Philomin Raj, and stunts by Anbariv. The dialogues for the film are written by Lokesh alongside Chandhru Anbazhagan, who has also written the additional screenplay for the film.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under his Sun Pictures banner, Coolie is scheduled to release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada. An official release date is yet to be announced.

Pooja Hegde, who was last seen in Vijay-Nelson Dilipkumar's Beast, has completed shooting for Suriya's Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. She has joined hands with Vijay once again for his last film Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth.