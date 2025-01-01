Cut to: 2025

2024 was a year of dramatic shifts for Malayalam cinema—a year where blockbusters soared to new heights, bold filmmakers challenged conventions, and controversies simmered beneath the glitz, threatening to change the very fabric of the industry. The Hema Committee Report acted as a catalyst, sparking crucial conversations about gender, representation, and the need for reform. It was a year that left us both captivated and unsettled, as the industry confronted its reflection in the mirror of change.
Now, as 2025 is here, the stage is set for a new act—one filled with both the familiar and the extraordinary. Superstars will continue to dominate the big screens, with highly anticipated sequels resurrecting iconic characters. But the year also promises a fresh wave of excitement—zombies are set to walk among us, while indie films emerge as hidden gems. The digital realm is set to shine brighter than ever, with a slew of web series set to redefine Malayalam content. As screens dazzle and new stories unfold, we’ll be holding our breath, eager to see what comes next.
The big guns of 2025
2025 promises to be a year of high-budget, star-studded films, each vying for the spotlight. The excitement begins tomorrow with the action-packed thriller Identity, starring Tovino Thomas and Trisha, which is set to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Tovino will also take centre stage in Narivetta, directed by Ishq-fame Anuraj Manohar, a film based on true events. Following the gigantic success of Kishkindha Kaandam, Asif Ali’s first major release of the year will be Rekhachithram, an investigative thriller exploring alternate history, which hits cinemas on January 9. He will also star in the ambitious actioner Tiki Taka, which was briefly shelved following an injury.
On January 16, the investigative thriller Pravinkoodu Shappu, starring Basil Joseph and Soubin Shahir, will hit theatres, having already sparked much anticipation thanks to its intriguing trailer. Basil also has Ponman, scheduled for release on February 6. This film marks the directorial debut of seasoned production designer Jothish Shankar and is an adaptation of GR Indugopan’s 2020 novel Nalanchu Cheruppakar. February will also see the arrival of Sajin Gopu and Anaswara Rajan’s Painkili, as well as the Arjun Ashokan-Mathew Thomas-Mahima Nambiar starrer Bromance, and Antony Varghese’s boxing-based actioner Daveed.
After a relatively lacklustre year, Mohanlal will make his first appearance of this year with Thudarum on January 30, directed by Saudi Vellakka-fame Tharun Moorthy, marking the actor’s reunion with Shobana. March 27 will bring one of the year’s most anticipated sequels—L2: Empuraan, the follow-up to Lucifer, bringing Mohanlal back as Stephen Nedumpally aka Khureshi Ab’raam. He will also star in Hridayapoorvam for Onam, reuniting him with Sathyan Anthikad.
For Mammootty, 2025 again promises to be a year of diverse roles, starting with him as a private detective in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse, and Deeno Dennis’s Bazooka. He will also star in a film by debutant Jithin K Jose, where he is rumoured to play the antagonist opposite Vinayakan. Additionally, Mammootty will reunite with Mohanlal after more than a decade in an ambitious biggie directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The upcoming film’s elite ensemble also includes Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban and Nayanthara.
One of the year’s most highly anticipated films is the Jayasurya-Anushka Shetty film Kathanar, directed by Home-fame Rojin Thomas. This supernatural tale, based on the legendary priest-warrior Kadamattathu Kathanar, is being hailed as a groundbreaking project in Indian cinema, shot almost entirely using virtual production technology. Arjun Ashokan’s Sumathi Valavu, from the makers of Malikappuram, is another upcoming attraction in the horror genre.
After a stellar 2024 with Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil and Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life), Prithviraj is set to appear in the long-delayed Vilayath Budha, an adaptation of GR Indugopan’s eponymous novel, and Rorschach-fame Nissam Basheer’s Nobody.
Fahadh Faasil, following the massive success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, is set to return in Althaf Salim’s upcoming rom-com Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, opposite Kalyani Priyadarshan. The actor also has several projects lined up, including Karate Chandran, a gangster comedy by Vipin Das, co-starring Tamil actor SJ Suryah, and films with Renji Panicker and Jeethu Joseph.
Naslen, one of Malayalam’s most bankable young stars, will be seen next in Khalid Rahman’s sports drama Alappuzha Gymkhana, as well as in Dominic Arun’s untitled film and Mukundan Unni Associates director Abhinav Sunder Nayak’s Mollywood Times. Naslen also has a sequel to his major blockbuster Premalu, directed by Girish AD, in the pipeline. Another notable sequel to be made will be for the 2024 film Vaazha, a youthful entertainer featuring a host of social media talents.
Dulquer Salmaan, who has been absent from Malayalam cinema since the debacle of King of Kotha in 2023, is expected to begin shooting for a new film with RDX director Nahas Hidayath this year. The actor has also announced a reunion with his Parava director Soubin Shahir for another film.
Where the dead will walk
In 2025, the undead are rising—and Malayalam filmmakers are ready to make them a lot more than just a scare. Following the success of genre-defying films in 2024, the appetite for fresh, thrilling content is at an all-time high. One of the most notable developments is the rise of the zombie genre, an uncharted frontier for Malayalam cinema. Three major films, announced in quick succession towards the end of last year, are set to plunge audiences into a post-apocalyptic world where the dead walk among the living, and survival is the ultimate game.
The first of these films was debutant Albi Paul’s Manjeswaram Mafia. Next up is Vala, helmed by Gaganachari director Arun Chandu, featuring Gokul Suresh, Aju Varghese, Anarkali Marikar, Madhav Suresh and KB Ganesh Kumar. The final announcement is perhaps the most massive of all. Jambi, directed by George Kora, is set to be an extension of their Weekend Cinematic Universe—a universe that began with Minnal Murali and will continue with Detective Ujjwalan, which is also slated for release in 2025.
How much violence is too much violence?
The rise of graphic violence in Malayalam cinema is no longer just a trend; it’s a troubling norm. With films like Unni Mukundan’s Marco, now hailed as one of the most violent ever made in India, the industry has crossed a line. While the film’s box-office success is undeniable, its sadistic imagery raises uncomfortable questions about the desensitisation of audiences, especially the younger, impressionable ones.
Medical experts have sounded the alarm, warning that the flood of gory spectacles may be doing more harm than good. Families flocking to these blood-soaked films, oblivious to their impact, is a frightening reality. With more films potentially set to follow suit, one must ask: how longer can we bank on such unabashed gore before it becomes a tasteless, unsustainable norm? Will audiences continue to crave violence for violence’s sake, or will they demand more than just bloodshed with no soul?
Indie films to watch out for
Looking ahead to 2025, there’s a promising wave of indie films set to capture hearts and minds. These films, which already earned accolades at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), represent a shift towards more thought-provoking cinema. National Award-winning filmmaker Krishand’s Sangharsha Ghadana (The Art of Warfare), a quirky gangster drama, offers a fresh perspective on a familiar genre. Alongside it, debutant Fasil Muhammed’s Feminichi Fathima, a festival favourite, holds the potential to be popular among the family audiences. Indu Lakshmi’s Appuram, starring Jagadish, and debutant Sivaranjini J’s Victoria are other potential films that deserve showcasing for a wide audience.
Digital Malayalam expands
The year 2025 is also set to mark a significant leap for Malayalam web content, with multiple high-profile projects lined up for release on major OTT platforms. Nivin Pauly makes his web series debut with Pharma, directed by PR Arun, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The platform will also bring the second season of the acclaimed crime drama Kerala Crime Files, helmed by Ahammmed Khabeer, with writing and cinematography by Kishkindha Kaandam-fame Bahul Ramesh.
Midhun Manuel Thomas’ Anali, reportedly a fictional retelling of the infamous Koodathayi cyanide killings, will also stream on Disney+ Hotstar. SonyLIV is gearing up for Sambhava Vivaranam Naalara Sangham, a quirky gangster drama by director Krishand, and Blindfold, a series reportedly inspired by true events, featuring Arjun Radhakrishnan and Lijomol Jose in lead roles. Several other Malayalam web series are also in various stages of production, showcasing the industry’s expanding presence in the digital space.
Beyond the hype
As we peer into the crystal ball of 2025, it’s clear that Malayalam cinema is standing at a crossroads. The year ahead promises to be a wild ride—high-stakes drama, genre-bending tales, and a fearless dive into the darker corners of the industry. With the trends of the past year in mind, one thing is certain: innovation is in the air.
Filmmakers are set to push boundaries, break conventions, and experiment like never before. Will Malayalam cinema rise to the occasion, or will it falter under the weight of its own expectations? Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure: the world will be watching, or are they already?
Echoes of Hema Committee Report
2024 marked a turning point for the Malayalam film industry, one that forced it to confront uncomfortable truths long buried in the shadows. Will the recommendations of the report will be more than mere words on paper? Will there be real change in the way women are treated in Malayalam cinema? Or will the industry slip back into old patterns, continuing as if nothing happened? Regardless, one thing is certain—the public is watching closely, waiting to see whether the seeds of change will take root, or if the future will simply repeat the past.