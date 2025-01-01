Cut to: 2025

2024 was a year of dramatic shifts for Malayalam cinema—a year where blockbusters soared to new heights, bold filmmakers challenged conventions, and controversies simmered beneath the glitz, threatening to change the very fabric of the industry. The Hema Committee Report acted as a catalyst, sparking crucial conversations about gender, representation, and the need for reform. It was a year that left us both captivated and unsettled, as the industry confronted its reflection in the mirror of change.

Now, as 2025 is here, the stage is set for a new act—one filled with both the familiar and the extraordinary. Superstars will continue to dominate the big screens, with highly anticipated sequels resurrecting iconic characters. But the year also promises a fresh wave of excitement—zombies are set to walk among us, while indie films emerge as hidden gems. The digital realm is set to shine brighter than ever, with a slew of web series set to redefine Malayalam content. As screens dazzle and new stories unfold, we’ll be holding our breath, eager to see what comes next.

The big guns of 2025

2025 promises to be a year of high-budget, star-studded films, each vying for the spotlight. The excitement begins tomorrow with the action-packed thriller Identity, starring Tovino Thomas and Trisha, which is set to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Tovino will also take centre stage in Narivetta, directed by Ishq-fame Anuraj Manohar, a film based on true events. Following the gigantic success of Kishkindha Kaandam, Asif Ali’s first major release of the year will be Rekhachithram, an investigative thriller exploring alternate history, which hits cinemas on January 9. He will also star in the ambitious actioner Tiki Taka, which was briefly shelved following an injury.