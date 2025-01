The makers of Pravinkoodu Shappu, headlined by Soubin Shahir and Basil Joseph, have announced January 16, 2025, as the release date. Written and directed by debutant Sreeraj Sreenivasan, it is an investigation thriller centred around a murder in a toddy shop.

The film, also starring Chemban Vinod Jose, Chandini Sreedharan, Niyas Aboobecker, and Shabareesh Varma, is produced by ace filmmaker Anwar Rasheed.