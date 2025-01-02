Jithu Madhavan, Chidambaram team up

NEW DELHI: Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram will be helming a new film scripted by Aavesham filmmaker Jithu Madhavan, announced the makers on Thursday. The details about its cast and genre have been kept under wraps. On the technical front, Chidambaram has retained his core team from Manjummel Boys, with Shyju Khalid cranking the camera, Vivek Harshan handling the cuts, Sushin Shyam composing the music, and Ajayan Chalissery overseeing the production design.

The untitled film will be bankrolled by KVN Productions in association with Thespian Films, marking KVN’s debut in Malayalam cinema. Sharing his thoughts on the venture, Venkat K Narayana, founder of KVN Productions, said, “Our vision has always been to redefine cinema across languages, and this film marks our foray into Malayalam with the same grandeur and excellence that audiences expect from us.

With such exceptional talent at the helm, we’re confident about it.” The banner is also currently backing three major biggies: Vijay’s final film, tentatively titled Thalapathy69, directed by H Vinoth, the Yash-starrer Toxic, directed by Geethu Mohandas, and a Hindi film with Priyadarshan.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Chidambaram said, “I’m thrilled to work with a team that shares my passion for storytelling. This collaboration is something I am looking forward to; I can’t wait to bring this vision to life.” Jithu added, “This script is close to my heart, and with the support of such a stellar team, I am sure we will make something good.”

Meanwhile, Chidambaram had previously announced his Hindi debut with a gangster drama, which is being backed by Phantom Films.

On the other hand, Jithu is gearing up for his third directorial venture, headlined by Mohanlal. Additionally, he is also scripting debutant Sreejith Babu’s Painkili, starring Sajin Gopu and Anaswara Rajan, which is slated for release on February 14.