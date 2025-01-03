'Bramayugam' director Rahul Sadasivan confirms next

Earlier, there were speculations that Bramayugam director Rahul Sadasivan would be doing a horror film with Pranav Mohanlal next. In a recent interview, the filmmaker himself confirmed that it will indeed be a horror film but refrained from revealing any details about the cast.

Rahul, who made his directorial debut with Red Rain in 2013, rose to prominence with his sophomore film Bhoothakaalam (2022), a psychological horror featuring Revathy and Shane Nigam. His third feature, Bramayugam (2024), a monochrome folklore horror headlined by Mammootty, was a critical and commercial success. Recently, the film was screened in the Midnight Cinema section at the IFFK.