First look of Naslen-starrer 'Alappuzha Gymkhana' out

The first-look poster of Khalid Rahman’s upcoming boxing-based comedy, Alappuzha Gymkhana, featuring Naslen and Lukman in the lead roles, was unveiled on Wednesday. The poster showcases a group of muscular young men, including Lukman and Ganapathi, joyously celebrating as they hold Naslen onto their shoulders, evoking a sense of triumph.

Alongside the poster, the makers shared the caption: “Sometimes losing is just the beginning—Get ready for a knockout comedy! We welcome you to the world of amateur boxing.”

Alappuzha Gymkhana also stars Anagha Ravi in the lead role. The film’s supporting cast includes Falimy-fame Sandeep Pradeep, Franco Francis, rapper Baby Jean, Shiva Hariharan, Shon Joy, Karthik, Nanda Nishanth, and Noila Francy. On the technical front, it reunites cinematographer Jimshi Khalid, late editor Nishadh Yusuf and composer Vishnu Vijay, the trio who previously collaborated with Khalid on the blockbuster film Thallumaala (2022).

Action choreography for Alappuzha Gymkhana is handled by Jophil Lal and Kalai Kingson. The film is produced by Khalid, Jobin George, Sameer Karat, and Subeesh Kannachery under the banners of Plan B Motion Pictures and Reelistic Studios.