First look poster of Nivin Pauly, Nayanthara’s 'Dear Students' released

The makers of Dear Students unveiled its lead actors Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara’s first look on Thursday. The film is written and directed by debutants Sandeep Kumar and George Philip Roy, and it is produced by Nivin under his banner Pauly Jr Pictures.

Notably, Dear Students marks a reunion for Nivin and Nayanthara, who last shared screen space in Dhyan Sreenivasan’s directorial debut Love Action Drama (2019). Nayanthara’s last appearance in Malayalam cinema was in Alphonse Puthren’s Gold (2022). Her upcoming Tamil projects include Senthil Nallasamy’s Rakkayie, S Sashikanth’s Test, and Dude Vicky’s Mannangatti Since 1960.

Nivin, meanwhile, has a busy slate with Anuraj Manohar’s Shekhara Varma Rajavu, Abrid Shine’s sequel to Action Hero Biju, Akhil Sathyan’s second directorial venture, an untitled project by debutant Aaryan Ramani Girijavallabhavan, and the Tamil film Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, helmed by Ram. Additionally, the Premam actor will be making his web series debut with the Disney+Hotstar show Pharma, directed by PR Arun.