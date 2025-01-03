INTERVIEW | ‘Identity explores terrains unfamiliar to Malayali audience’: Akhil Paul

After all the ebbs and flows of a dramatic 2024, all eyes are now on how Malayalam cinema starts rolling this year. Tovino Thomas will officially kick off proceedings today with Identity, a thriller, which sees him reuniting with Forensic directors Akhil Paul and Anas Khan.

Also starring Trisha and Vinay Rai in key roles, the film managed to garner some much-needed pre-release attention with its intriguing trailer. Ahead of the release, we caught up with Akhil Paul, one of the film’s directors for a quick chat. Though visibly unwell, Akhil was in high spirits while sharing his eventful journey with Identity, from its conception to execution.

Excerpts

Is it release pressure that’s getting the better of you?

No, this is just regular fever (laughs). I normally don’t get anxious before release as I’m confident about my craft and the effort put in. I can’t claim Identity will become a massive success, but I know I’ve given my best for it and that’s all I can do.

Tovino had recently shared that he got the full-fledged script of Identity, with shot divisions marked in it, almost a year before the shoot commenced. How beneficial has this methodical approach been?

I generally prefer things to be organised, but it might not always fall in place. During Forensic, we had only 53 days for pre-production, but we still worked to the best of our potential. For Identity, since the film explores terrains that the Malayali audience isn’t very familiar with, Anas (Khan) and I spent a whole year on pre-production before taking it to other technicians. As directors, we needed proper clarity to convince others of our vision. During this one year, we made a complete storyboard with all the shot divisions and angles. We then made a previs of the crucial final 40 minutes of the film. Later, when the technicians joined, they enhanced it with their inputs and made it all the more polished. So I think this methodical approach has helped us better our craft.