First look of Arjun Ashokan’s 'Sumathi Valavu' out

The first look of Sumathi Valavu, which marks the reunion of Malikappuram’s writer Abhilash Pillai and director Vishnu Sasi Shankar, was unveiled on Friday.

A horror fantasy, the film has Arjun Ashokan, Balu Varghese, Malavika Manoj, Gokul Suresh and Saiju Kurup as part of the lead cast. Think Studios is debuting in Malayalam by co-producing the film with Murali Kunnumpurath’s Waterman Films LLP.

The makers earlier released an intriguing motion poster introducing a haunted place called Sumathi Valavu, which has been guarded for centuries by the spirit of a Tamil woman named Sumathi. The film’s first schedule of shoots is currently underway in Palakkad and Pollachi.

Sumathi Valavu also stars Sidharth Bharathan, Sshivada, Shravan Mukesh, Bobby Kurian, Abhilash Pillai, Manoj KU, Sija Rose, Nandu, Kottayam Ramesh, Sminu Sijo, and the two child actors from Malikappuram, Sreepathyan and Devananda. It has music by Ranjin Raj, cinematography by Shankar PV, and editing by Shafique Mohamed Ali.

Arjun will be seen next in Ennu Swantham Punyalan, scheduled to release on January 10.