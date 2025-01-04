Mammootty’s 'Bazooka' to release on February 14

After being in production for more than a year, Mammootty’s Bazooka has finally got a release date. The film will hit screens worldwide on February 14.

Bazooka marks the directorial debut of Deeno Dennis, son of popular screenwriter Kaloor Dennis. It also stars Gautham Vasudev Menon in a prominent role as a police officer. The cast also includes Sidharth Bharathan, Babu Antony, Hakim Shahjahan, Bhama Arun, Divya Pillai, and Big B-fame Sumith Naval, among others.

Bazooka is produced by Vikram Mehra and Siddharth Anand Kumar for Saregama India Limited’s banner Yoodlee Films, alongside Dolwin Kuriakose and Jinu V Abraham under the banner of Theatre of Dreams.

On the technical front, it has cinematography by Nimish Ravi, music by Midhun Mukundan, who both were also part of Mammoottty’s Rorschach. Praveen Prabhakar and the late Nishadh Yusuf have been credited as Bazooka’s editors.

Mammootty’s first release of 2025 will be Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse, which marks the maiden Malayalam directorial of Gautham Menon. Slated to hit theatres on January 23, it is a comedy thriller featuring Mammootty as a private detective.