Ranjith Sajeev reunites with 'Golam' team for a vampire action film

After the sleeper success of last year’s thriller film Golam, actor Ranjith Sajeev is set to reunite with its director Samjad for a vampire action film. Titled Half, it is produced by Ranjith’s parents Sajeev and Anne, who produced Golam as well.

Half comes at a time when Malayalam cinema has started to experiment with new genres. It was only recently that three zombie films—Manjeswaram Mafia, Vala, and Jambi—got announced.

Half, as confirmed by the makers, is about the “chronicles of two half-blooded vampires.” While Ranjith plays one of the half-vampire, a female actor will play the other role, casting process for which is still underway.

Half is co-written by Samjad and Praveen Viswanath, who both collaborated on Golam as well.

The upcoming film will have music by Midhun Mukundan and editing by Aattam-fame Mahesh Bhuvanend. The makers are planning to start shooting in March.

Ranjith Sajeev also has United Kingdom of Kerala, directed by Upacharapoorvam Gunda Jayan-fame Arun Vaiga, in the lineup. Apart from that, a sequel for Golam is also on the cards.