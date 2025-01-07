Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali’s film with Jeethu Joseph titled 'Mirage'

Earlier, we reported that director Jeethu Joseph would be reuniting with Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali for a new film. On Monday, the project was officially announced. Titled Mirage, the film carries the tagline, “Fades as you get closer.”

Interestingly, this marks the sixth collaboration between Asif and Aparna, following Thrissivaperoor Kliptham, Sunday Holiday, B Tech, 2018, and last year’s blockbuster film Kishkindha Kaandam. Jeethu has also worked with both actors before, directing Asif in Kooman and Aparna in Mr. & Ms. Rowdy.

Jointly scripted by Jeethu and Srinivas Abrol from a story penned by Aparna R Tarakad, Mirage is produced by Mukesh R Mehta, Jatin M Sethi, and C V Sarathi. The film’s technical crew includes cinematographer Satheesh Kurup, editor V S Vinayak, and music director Vishnu Shyam.

Asif recently completed filming for an untitled film, directed by 1001 Nunakal-fame Thamar K V, which also features Divya Prabha in the lead. His next release is Rekhachithram, an investigative drama exploring alternate history, helmed by The Priest director Jofin T Chacko. Co-starring Anaswara Rajan, the film is set to hit screens on January 9.

Aparna was last seen in Rudhiram, a psychological thriller alongside Raj B Shetty.

Meanwhile, Jeethu also has another film featuring Fahadh Faasil in the offing. The film is scripted by Santhi Mayadevi, who co-wrote and starred in Jeethu’s previous courtroom drama, Neru, headlined by Mohanlal.