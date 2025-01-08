Kunchacko Boban’s new film Baby Girl announced

Kunchacko Boban is set to team up with director Arun Varma, who made his directorial debut with the Suresh Gopi-starrer Garudan (2023), for a new film titled Baby Girl. Also confirmed as a thriller, the upcoming film is scripted by Bobby-Sanjay. The writer duo earlier collaborated with Kunchacko Boban in films like Traffic, How Old Are You, School Bus, and Mohan Kumar Fans (story).

Baby Girl, produced by Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames, is planned to go on floors soon. The film also stars Lijomol Jose, Premalu-fame Sangeeth Prathap and Abhimanyu Thilakan in prominent roles. Abhimanyu is noted for his performance as one of the ruthless villains in Unni Mukundan’s Marco. More details regarding Baby Girl’s supporting cast and technical crew are awaited.

Kunchacko Boban will be next seen in Officer on Duty, a cop thriller directed by Jithu Ashraf and scripted by Shahi Kabir. Though confirmed as a February release, an exact date has not yet been announced. The actor is also part of Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval’s Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil and Mahesh Narayanan’s upcoming film, which also stars Mammootty, Mohanlal and Fahadh Faasil.