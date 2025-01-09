Kerala's 'bhavagayakan' P Jayachandran passes away at 80

Acclaimed Malayalam playback singer P Jayachandran, who is fondly called as 'bhavagayakan' by Keralites around the world, passed away on Thursday. He was 80.

He was undergoing treatment for old-age related ailments at Amala Hospital in Thrissur district.

"On Wednesday, he was discharged from the hospital as his condition improved. However, he collapsed at his home on Thursday evening and was rushed back to the hospital. He breathed his last at 7.54 pm," said the spokesperson for Amala Medical College Hospital.

Born on March 3, 1944 in Kochi to Ravivarma Kochaniyan Thampuran and Paliyath Subhrakunjamma, Jayachandran's family later moved to Irinjalakuda.

A zoology graduate from Irinjalakuda's famed Christ College, Jayachandran was working at a private company in Chennai when producer Sobhana Parameswaran Nair and ace cinematographer/director A Vincent heard him sing at an event. He got his first break in the 1965 film Kunjali Marikkar whose camera was helmed by Vincent, but the film only got released in 1967.