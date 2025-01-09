Machaante Maalakha confirms release date

Machaante Maalakha, starring Soubin Shahir in the lead, is set for release on February 27, the makers announced on Wednesday. Billed as a family entertainer, the film is directed by Boban Samuel, known for helming films such as Janapriyan (2011), Romans (2013), and Happy Journey (2014).

Machaante Maalakha’s screenplay, written by Vikruthi writer Ajeesh P Thomas, is based on a story by Oru Second Class Yathra director Jexson Antony. The upcoming film also features Namitha Pramod, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Dileesh Pothan, Shanthi Krishna, and Manoj K U in prominent roles. Its technical team includes cinematographer Vivek Menon, editor Ratheesh Raj, and composer Ouseppachan.

Soubin will next be seen in debutant Sreeraj Sreenivasan’s Pravinkoodu Shappu, co-starring Basil Joseph. The film is scheduled for release on January 16. Soubin’s upcoming projects also include Puzhu director Ratheena’s Pathirathri and Sudani From Nigeria filmmaker Zakariya’s next directorial venture.

The actor is also set to make his Tamil debut with the Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Additionally, Soubin is preparing for his second directorial venture, headlined by Dulquer Salmaan, who also starred in his debut as a filmmaker, Parava.