‘What sets Rekhachithram apart is its backdrop’

As he gears up for the release of his second film, Jofin T Chacko reflects on the journey that brought Rekhachithram to life. The anticipation is palpable, but he exudes an unflappable calm. “This is an investigative drama that explores alternate history without relying on major twists and turns,” he begins. “The audience will know what transpired as early as the first act.”

According to Jofin, in an industry often dominated by edge-of-the-seat thrillers, Rekhachithram opts for a quieter, more reflective path. The story unfolds across two timelines—the present day and events that occurred forty years ago. “What sets this film apart is its backdrop; it does not rely on heavy suspense or unexpected twists,” Jofin adds.

At its heart is Vivek Gopinath, a suspended police officer played by Asif Ali, tasked with solving a decades-old murder. “Vivek is depicted as an ordinary man in his thirties—neither burdened by depression nor grappling with an identity crisis,” Jofin explains. “Instead, he is a relatable, everyday individual navigating the challenges of life.”

The seeds of Rekhachithram were sown long before Jofin’s directorial debut, The Priest, headlined by Mammootty and Manju Warrier. “From the moment the concept for Rekhachithram emerged—back in 2018, even before my debut film—I envisioned Asif in this role,” he says. “At the time, he had only played one cop role, and that too as a constable.

The character required someone who could deliver a nuanced performance and hadn’t been extensively typecast as a police officer. However, this wasn’t a subject I could pitch as my debut.” Jofin remains hesitant to discuss Anaswara’s character in the upcoming film. He says, “Revealing details about her character would spoil the unique setting of the film, particularly its second hour. While the first half is relatively conventional, the story transitions into a distinctive zone later on in the second hour, driven by the emotional journeys of the characters.”