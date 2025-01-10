Nivin Pauly announces his new film with Sree Gokulam Movies

Nivin Pauly is set to team up with Gokukam Gopalan’s Sree Gokulam Movies for a new film. This will be their second collaboration after Kayamkulam Kochunni, which was a huge success at the box office.
Announcing their reunion, the banner wrote on social media, “All geared up to repeat history once again”. However, the makers have not yet shared details about the director or when they are planning to commence production.
Nivin currently has multiple projects lined up in various stages of production. It includes his web series debut Pharma, directed by Finals-fame PR Arun. The Disney+ Hotstar show premiered recently at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa. The actor also has Ishq-fame Anuraj Manohar’s Shekhara Varma Rajavu, Abrid Shine’s Action Hero Biju sequel, an untitled film with debutant Aaryan Ramani Girijavallabhavan, Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum-fame Akhil Sathyan’s next, and newcomers Sandeep Kumar and George Philip Roy’s Dear Students, co-starring Nayanthara. Nivin’s long-delayed Tamil film Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, helmed by ace filmmaker Ram, is also expected to hit screens this year.
Sree Gokulam Movies, one of the leading production houses in Malayalam today, has several films already lined up for 2025. Jayasurya’s Kathanar, Suresh Gopi’s Ottakomban, Dileep’s Bha Bha Ba, and Mohanlal’s film with Aavesham-director Jithu Madhavan are some of the biggies on their upcoming slate.