Nivin Pauly announces his new film with Sree Gokulam Movies

Nivin Pauly is set to team up with Gokukam Gopalan’s Sree Gokulam Movies for a new film. This will be their second collaboration after Kayamkulam Kochunni, which was a huge success at the box office.

Announcing their reunion, the banner wrote on social media, “All geared up to repeat history once again”. However, the makers have not yet shared details about the director or when they are planning to commence production.