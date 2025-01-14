Tovino’s Narivetta wraps up filming

On Monday, Tovino Thomas announced that his upcoming political drama Narivetta, directed by Ishq-fame Anuraj Manohar, has completed shooting. The actor described the film as demanding yet rewarding, with filming spanning 65 days. He recounted that the shoot began in Kuttanad, Kavalam, Pulinkunnu, and Changanassery, navigating paddy fields and backwaters. It later moved to Wayanad’s forested terrains.

Though physically taxing, the actor reflected on the camaraderie within the crew and called the experience memorable. He also stated that the film tackles “a subject that needs to be spoken about boldly” and is designed to provoke thought while entertaining audiences.

Narivetta, reportedly based on real incidents, is the scripting debut of short-story writer and Sahitya Akademi winner Abin Joseph. Besides Tovino, the film features Tamil actor-director Cheran in his Malayalam debut, alongside Suraj Venjaramoodu, Arya Salim, Priyamvadha Krishnan and Rini Udayakumar. On the technical front, it has music by Jakes Bejoy, editing by Shameer Muhammed and cinematography by Vijay. Narivetta is produced by Tippu Shah and Shiyas Hassan under the banner of Indian Film Company.

Tovino was last seen in Akhil Paul and Anas Khan’s Identity, alongside Trisha and Vinay Rai. The ARM actor’s upcoming slate includes Prithviraj Sukumaran’s L2: Empuraan, slated for March 27, debutant Shilpa Alexander’s Avaran and Saiju Sreedharan’s Munpe. Additionally, he is producing Marana Mass, headlined by Basil Joseph.