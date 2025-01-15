INTERVIEW|‘I sometimes hate my softer side’: Vani Viswanath

Vani Viswanath’s inimitable aura is a blend of grace and grit that carved a niche a few could rival in Malayalam cinema. But she was missing in action for a long while, before choosing to rise like a phoenix through Rifle Club.

In Aashiq Abu’s wildly entertaining actioner, Vani transforms into Ittiyanam, a character as fierce as the gun she wields. And then there’s that unforgettable moment—when the villain struts into a bar, only to be met by Ittiyanam’s sly and measured smile to a gun at point blank.

It’s a smile that’s more a promise of chaos than a greeting. It’s not just a mass moment; it’s electrifying. It’s a reminder of what we’ve missed: her spunky magnetism and fiery screen presence.

In this conversation with Vani, we delve into her journey so far and the enduring allure of an actor who refuses to fade.

Excerpts:

Could you tell us about your early days, and the entry to cinema?

Initially, during my childhood, my father was in Chennai, while my mother, siblings, and I were in Thrissur. But soon all of us migrated to Chennai, which I think was a turning point in my life. Since my father (dramatist T I Viswanathan) was an astrology scholar, people from the film industry used to visit him often. Once, when I was in Class 9, some people from Motherland Productions had come home to consult on the puja date for their new film.

I was just returning from school, and as they saw me, they asked my father whether I could act. He was a bit hesitant, but they explained that they were looking for an actor to play the role of Sivaji Ganesan’s granddaughter. Though I didn’t know anything about the role, except the name Sivaji, my father backed me and that’s how I debuted in cinema. I was hoping to wear fancy costumes and accessories, but since my character was a child widow, I wore a white skirt and blouse throughout the film. On a positive note, I got to act with the legendary Sivaji sir.