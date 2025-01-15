INTERVIEW|‘I sometimes hate my softer side’: Vani Viswanath

Vani Viswanath’s inimitable aura is a blend of grace and grit that carved a niche a few could rival in Malayalam cinema. But she was missing in action for a long while, before choosing to rise like a phoenix through Rifle Club.
In Aashiq Abu’s wildly entertaining actioner, Vani transforms into Ittiyanam, a character as fierce as the gun she wields. And then there’s that unforgettable moment—when the villain struts into a bar, only to be met by Ittiyanam’s sly and measured smile to a gun at point blank.
It’s a smile that’s more a promise of chaos than a greeting. It’s not just a mass moment; it’s electrifying. It’s a reminder of what we’ve missed: her spunky magnetism and fiery screen presence.
In this conversation with Vani, we delve into her journey so far and the enduring allure of an actor who refuses to fade.
Excerpts:
Could you tell us about your early days, and the entry to cinema?
Initially, during my childhood, my father was in Chennai, while my mother, siblings, and I were in Thrissur. But soon all of us migrated to Chennai, which I think was a turning point in my life. Since my father (dramatist T I Viswanathan) was an astrology scholar, people from the film industry used to visit him often. Once, when I was in Class 9, some people from Motherland Productions had come home to consult on the puja date for their new film.
I was just returning from school, and as they saw me, they asked my father whether I could act. He was a bit hesitant, but they explained that they were looking for an actor to play the role of Sivaji Ganesan’s granddaughter. Though I didn’t know anything about the role, except the name Sivaji, my father backed me and that’s how I debuted in cinema. I was hoping to wear fancy costumes and accessories, but since my character was a child widow, I wore a white skirt and blouse throughout the film. On a positive note, I got to act with the legendary Sivaji sir.
I didn’t get any immediate opportunities after that. Later, when the makers of a Vijayakanth film approached my father to know if I would audition for the heroine’s role, I couldn’t believe it. My father and I went to meet Vijayakanth sir, and by evening, the costume team was at my home for measurements. Poonthotta Kaavalkkaran was one of sir’s best films and became a huge success. After 20 days of its release, I got an opportunity from the Telugu industry to play the heroine of Kannada superstar Rajkumar. I was only 14 or 15 then. My career took off from there.
There is a story that your astrologer father had predicted long back that you would become a film star and politician. Is that true?
Yes, he had said it many times. After examining my horoscope, my father’s guru had told him that our family’s struggles would be resolved through me. My father was certain that I would become an actor by the time I was 13. He had also predicted that I would develop good oratorial skills and become a politician, but I was always interested only in cinema.
But you did enter politics, right? There were reports of you joining the TDP...
No, I did not enter. They wanted me to join the party. The TDP was founded by N T Rama Rao, who was a demigod star in Telugu. I was his last heroine. Later, when I took a break from the cinema, I received an invitation to join. My father was no more, so I was in a dilemma and declined the invitation. However, there was a lot of publicity about my political entry. I informed them that if I ever join any party, it would be TDP. Today, under Chandrababu Naidu sir’s leadership, TDP is the ruling party [in Andhra Pradesh]. I continue to get invitations, but am still not keen. There’s time, let’s see.
At a time when women were portrayed as weak and submissive in films, your characters shattered stereotypes. How did you choose roles then?
This uniqueness was my motivation. I wanted to attempt characters that others were reluctant to do. I’m like that in real life as well, I want to choose things differently. Urvashi and Revathi were popular and talented enough to do a wide range of roles, but most others were doing housewife roles or playing submissive women. I chose to be different by doing strong and bold roles, which suited me.
Having been a fan of Bruce Lee, MGR and Rajinikanth films, I always wanted to do such roles. I am grateful that the audience still remembers me for the characters I did decades ago. I wish today’s actors would take up more such roles. But beyond these ‘strong woman’ roles, I have also done diverse characters in Telugu. In some, I got to dance a lot! I haven’t done many such roles in Malayalam.
There was a phase when you were compared with Vijayshanti. How do you recall that?
I grew up watching Vijayashanti madam’s films. She is an inspiration. She stopped playing glamourous characters to focus on strong, bold roles. When I was doing lead characters in Telugu, she was also active in the industry. She became popular with the film Karthavyam, in which she played a fierce cop. Though I was playing heroine roles opposite stars like Suman, Chiranjeevi, Rajashekar, Mohan Babu, N T Ramarao, etc., I also wanted to do such bold characters. That was the time I was offered Mannar Mathai Speaking, which was followed by many strong roles.
Are you a toughie in real life as well?
Everyone asks me this. I believe it all depends on the situation. In real life, we play multiple roles, as a daughter, mother, wife, sister… the dynamics keep varying. If need arises, I will be up for any compromise or sacrifice. I usually don’t hesitate to speak up, but like any normal woman, there are also moments when I feel completely helpless. I sometimes hate my softer side. I believe freedom is not just doing what we love to do, but also not doing something we don’t like.
‘I prefer roles with some heroism’
Though some of your bold characters used to be considered ‘negative’, they are now praised highly on social media. How do you see this change?
It delights me even more when I see the current generation talking about such roles. I have done many films where I was pitted opposite the hero, like The King with Mammookka or Ustaad with Lalettan. But even then, the audience responded positively and that motivated me to do more such films. Times have changed and, with that, there has been a remarkable shift in the audience’s approach as well. They don’t mind seeing actors experimenting and, I believe, that’s why my old characters are being received well now. Today’s actors are free to do any type of character without worrying about the fans’ response.
Maannar Mathai Speaking established you as a new female star in Kerala. Could you share some memories from that phase?
I was doing a Telugu film when (Mani C) Kaapan sir and a few others approached me with Mannar Mathai Speaking’s script. I liked it and gave the dates. However, the director was changed, and Kaapan sir decided to direct the film himself. The script was by Siddique and Lal, and I was a huge fan of the duo. After I got the opportunity, I called Joshiy sir because it was he who first invited me to a Malayalam film. He had offered me Priya Raman’s character in Sainyam, but I could not do it then. When I told Joshiy sir about Mannar Mathai Speaking, he pushed me to do it, assuring that it would become a big hit. Even today, many say they started noticing me through the song ‘Machane Vaa’ in the film. It was Mannar Mathai’s success that gave me the big break in Malayalam, and I will always be grateful to Siddique sir and Kapaan sir for that.
You have been part of several superhits with Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Suresh Gopi. Which one was most challenging? And which role would you call your favourite?
Irrespective of the character, it’s always challenging to act with these three superstars. I can’t even imagine that I could do roles where I was against them. Though all these characters were different, my favourite role was Anura Mukherjee in The King. Shaji (Kailas) sir taught me how to play the role. I like working with him. To an extent, his direction helped me to do bold characters, as is evident in The Truth as well.
Amid a string of commercial hits, you sprang a surprise with Susanna and won a State Award for your performance. How challenging was the transition?
When Susanna’s offer came, I had cut my hair and was planning a family trip. I was confused about the character and if I would be able to pull it off. But as an actor, it’s important to do different characters. I met (TV) Chandran sir and directly asked him if I would be able to pull it off. He said the character needed a different hairstyle, but was confident otherwise. I struggled a lot while playing that role, but Chandran sir taught me everything from lip movement to body language. All credits to him for that award.
What prompted you to take a break from cinema?
Even if we say cinema is our life, the fact is, there is a life beyond. I took a break to take care of my children. Though I planned to do good films that came in between, it did not work as I was engaged with raising them. Now the children have grown up. My son is in Class 11, and my daughter is pursuing medicine. Now they want me to resume acting. I was looking for good characters and that’s when Azadi and Rifle Club came my way. I also did a Telugu film in between. I will continue doing films if I get good roles. I am not very bothered about numbers.
Now that you are back after a hiatus, what changes have you noticed in the industry, be it in filmmaking, storytelling, or the audience approach?
There have been a lot of changes. There aren’t as many dialogues as before. There are no unrelatable action scenes or monologues. The directors want the actions and dialogues to be more natural. Today’s actors are also very talented, and it’s not easy to compete with them. Age also matters. We see Mammookka and Lalatten defeating age to do better roles. I have decided to choose films that suit me.
How was your experience working with Aashiq Abu?
He is one of the best directors I have worked with. I have seen many directors who are always anxious and keep shouting in the sets. But Aashiq was very cool, despite handling multiple roles, as a director, producer and DOP. He is like captain Dhoni in that sense. He is always calm, but also communicates his requirements clearly. I wish him to always be the same.
What do you think of your character Ittiyanam?
I will never forget the character, not because it involved a lot of work. The name itself was different. Everyone on the sets used to call me Itti, not Vani. It was a fun set. Surabhi, Unnimaya, Darshana, and I were crying as we packed up. I am happy that I could make a comeback with such a role. It is like Stella Fernandez (Mannar Mathai Speaking), Anura Mukherjee (The King), and Ammu (Hitler).
You have played the role of police officer in Independence, Janathipathyam, Ustaad, The Truth, etc. Do you enjoy doing such roles?
Yes, I love playing cop roles. If someone asks which character I would like to do, I would always choose characters with some heroism. I also don’t mind if the character has negative shades. The hero gets claps only when the villain is strong.
You seem to maintain a sense of restraint when it comes to socio-political issues. Is the silence intentional to avoid controversies?
Controversies are part of our lives. I am not scared of it and will not try to avoid it. In today’s times, it is necessary to have social media accounts to voice your opinions, but I prefer maintaining a distance. It was only recently that I even created a WhatsApp account. I’m not very interested in using social media, but if required, I might create a Facebook or Instagram account. I haven’t decided anything as such now.
There have been a lot of discussions in recent times about inequality and harassment issues faced by women actors. What’s your take on the issue? Have you personally had any unpleasant experiences?
I haven’t faced any major challenges. I am someone who deals with any issue boldly, and I have done that whenever needed. But it’s not easy for everyone. I was disturbed when reports about the harassment against women came out. But I am happy to see women coming out bravely. In general, there should be stringent punishments for crimes against women.
In the industry, I don’t believe there is male dominance per se. But yes, the hero does have the upper hand in this field, because, at the end of the day, cinema is a business. I would also stand for men who are innocent. We need to address issues faced by everyone, not just female artists.