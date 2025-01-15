Mathew-starrer Lovely confirms April 4 release

The makers of Lovely, starring Mathew Thomas, have announced that the film will be released on April 4. Written and directed by Dileesh Karunakaran (previously known as Dileesh Nair), it marks his return to directing since his debut with Tamaar Padaar. He is also known for co-writing films such as Salt N’ Pepper, Da Thadiya, Idukki Gold and Mayaanadhi.

Billed as a 3D fantasy comedy-drama centred on a housefly, Lovely’s cast also includes Manoj K Jayan, KPAC Leela, Appan-fame Radhika, Ashwathy Manoharan, Prashanth Murali, and Ganga Meera, among others. The film’s technical crew includes music director Vishnu Vijay and editor Kiran Das. Notably, director Aashiq Abu made his debut as a cinematographer in this film, much before his recently released directorial Rifle Club.

Lovely is produced by Western Ghats Productions LLP in association with Neni Entertainments Pvt Ltd.

Mathew will be seen next in Bromance, alongside Arjun Ashokan and Mahima Nambiar. The film, helmed by Jo & Jo director Arun D Jose, is slated to hit theatres on February 14. The actor’s upcoming lineup also includes Salaam Bukhari’s Udumbanchola Vision, Noufal Abdullah’s horror comedy Night Riders and Arunlal Ramachandran’s untitled film, opposite Njan Prakashan-fame Devika Sanjay.