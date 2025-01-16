Indrajith Sukumaran’s Dheeram commences shooting in Kozhikode

On Wednesday, Indrajith Sukumaran’s new film Dheeram went on floors in Kozhikode following a traditional pooja and switch-on ceremony attended by the cast and crew. Directed by debutant Jithin T Suresh, the film is an investigative crime thriller featuring Indrajith as a police officer.

The other major filming location is Kuttikkanam. It is scripted by Deepu S Nair and Sandeep Sadanandan, the duo who previously penned Dhyan Sreenivasan’s Ore Mukham and the Siju Wilson-Balu Varghese starrer Pushpaka Vimanam. They are also writing Aju Varghese’s upcoming film Padakkuthira.

Dheeram also features Pani-fame Sagar Surya, Aju Varghese, Divya Pillai, Vijayaraghavan, Reba Monica John, Roshan Basheer, and Nishanth Sagar in prominent roles. On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Sougandh Su, editing by Nagooran Ramachandran and music composed by Manikandan Ayyappa. It is produced by Remosh MS and Haris Amabazhathingal under the banner Remo Entertainmentz.

Meanwhile, Indrajith is awaiting the releases of Deepu Karunakaran’s Mr and Mrs Bachelor, co-starring Anaswara Rajan, and L2: Empuraan, the sequel to the 2019 film Lucifer. The latter, slated to hit theatres worldwide on March 27, reunites him with Mohanlal and his actor-director brother Prithviraj Sukumaran. Indrajith also recently completed shooting for Anurag Kashyap’s untitled film, which will mark the actor’s debut in Hindi.