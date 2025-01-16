SP Charan to debut in Malayalam with Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam

Popular playback singer and son of the legendary SP Balasubrahmanyam, SP Charan is set to debut in Malayalam with the upcoming Mohanlal-Sathyan Anthikad film Hridayapoorvam. The director’s son Akhil Sathyan shared the update by posting a photo taken with Charan and composer Justin Prabhakaran on social media. Manu Manjith is penning the song’s lyrics.

Charan, who is predominantly active in the Tamil and Telugu film industry, has worked with leading composers like Ilaiyaraaja, AR Rahman, MM Keeravani, Harris Jayaraj, etc. Some of his most popular songs include ‘Kadhal Sadugudu’ from Alaippayudhe, ‘Oh Shanthi’ from Vaaranam Aayiram, and ‘Ayyayo Nenju’ from Aadukalam. He has also collaborated with Justin previously in Pannaiyarum Padminiyum for the song ‘Enakkaaga Poranthaayae.’

Hridayapoorvam is Justin’s third Malayalam film after composing for Kunjiramayanam and Akhil Sathyan’s Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum. He is also part of the latter’s upcoming film with Nivin Pauly.

Hridayapoorvam, currently in the pre-production stage, has its story by Sathyan Anthikad and screenplay developed by debutant Sonu TP. Aashirvad Cinemas is backing the film, which is scheduled for release on August 25, 2025.