It’s a wrap for Indrans and Madhoo’s film

Indrans and Madhoo’s upcoming film has completed principal photography after a 28-day shoot in Varanasi. This project marks the feature directorial debut of Varsha Vasudev, who has also penned the script. She previously directed the popular short film Ente Narayanikku, starring Unni Mukundan and Aditi Ravi.

According to the makers, the untitled project is the first Malayalam film to be entirely shot in Varanasi. On the technical front, it has music composed by Govind Vasantha, cinematography by Faiz Siddik, editing by Reckson Joseph and art direction by Sabu Mohan. The film is produced by Abhijith Babuji under the banner of Babuji Productions. Details regarding the plot and extended cast are yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, Indrans is also part of RJ Balaji’s film with Suriya, tentatively titled Suriya 45, marking his return to Tamil cinema after a significant gap.

Madhoo, on the other hand, is also involved in the Telugu multi-starrer Kannappa, led by Vishnu Manchu, which features actors from multiple industries, including her Yoddha co-star Mohanlal.

She was last seen in Malayalam in the ZEE5 anthology series, Manotharangal, featuring short stories of MT Vasudevan Nair.