'Sarkeet' is an emotional, heartwarming journey: Sangeeth Prathap

As reported earlier, Asif Ali’s upcoming film Sarkeet is scheduled for an April 2025 release. The film is edited by editor-actor Sangeeth Prathap, best known for his acting role as Amal Davis in the 2024 blockbuster Premalu. On Thursday, Sangeeth took to social media to inform about the completion of editing works on Sarkeet. He described the film as an “emotional, heartwarming journey”, while also praising Asif and child artist Orhan’s performances. He also added that the film would leave viewers with “a smile and a happy tear.”

Sangeeth, who the Kerala State Film Award last year for Best Editor for Little Miss Rawther, has also edited films like Pathrosinte Padappukal, 4 Years and Jai Ganesh.

Sarkeet, according to the makers, is an emotional tale of friendship, family, and bonds. It is directed by Thamar KV, who debuted with the critically acclaimed 1001 Nunakal. The upcoming film, which features Divya Prabha as the female lead, was shot entirely in the UAE. The supporting cast includes Deepak Parambol, Remya Suresh, Prashanth Alexander, Swathi Das Prabhu, and Zhins Shan. It has cinematography by Aeyaz and music by Govind Vasantha.

As an actor, Sangeeth will next be seen in Bromance, alongside Arjun Ashokan, Mathew Thomas, and Mahima Nambiar. The film, helmed by Jo & Jo director Arun D Jose, is slated to hit theatres on February 14. He is also set to play a prominent role in Mohanlal’s upcoming film Hridayapoorvam, directed by Sathyan Anthikad.