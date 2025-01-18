Jayasurya and Vinayakan to reunite for a fun entertainer

Jayasurya and Vinayakan are set to reunite for a new film, helmed by Anugraheethan Antony director Prince Joy. Written by James Sebastian and produced by filmmaker Midhun Manuel Thomas, it is described as a fun entertainer.

Jayasurya and Vinayakan have previously appeared together in films like Chathikkatha Chanthu, Iyobinte Pusthakam, and the Aadu series. They are also expected to share the screen in the upcoming third instalment of Midhun’s Aadu franchise.

Meanwhile, Jayasurya will be next seen in Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer, directed by Home-fame Rojin Thomas. The film is a supernatural fantasy based on the mythical Kerala priest Kadamattathu Kathanar, who was believed to possess extraordinary powers. Kathanar will also mark the Malayalam debut of Anushka Shetty, alongside Prabhu Deva and Sandy in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Vinayakan will be seen next in the upcoming Mammootty-starrer directed by debutant Jithin K Jose. The untitled film, produced by Mammootty Kampany, reportedly features Mammootty in a grey-shaded role.