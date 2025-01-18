Kunchacko Boban’s Officer on Duty gets a release date

Kunchacko Boban’s Officer on Duty will be released on February 20, announced the makers on Friday. The film is directed by debutant Jithu Ashraf, who previously assisted in films like Action Hero Biju, Udhaharanam Sujatha, and Ela Veezha Poonchira. He is also noted for his acting roles in Nayattu and Iratta.

Officer on Duty is scripted by Shahi Kabir, who earlier penned Joseph, Nayattu and directed Ela Veezha Poonchira.

Billed as an emotional crime thriller, the upcoming film also stars Priyamani, Jagadish, and Vishak Nair in key roles. Others in the cast include Manoj KU, Srikant Murali, Unni Lalu, and Ramzan.

Officer on Duty has cinematography by Kannur Squad director Roby Varghese Raj, music by Jakes Bejoy, and editing by Chaman Chakko. The film is produced by Martin Prakkat Films in collaboration with The Green Room, headed by Siby Chavara and Ranjith Nair.

Kunchacko Boban was last seen in Amal Neerad’s Bougainvillea. He is also part of Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval’s Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil, Arun Varma’s Baby Girl and Mahesh Narayanan’s multi-starrer film, which also stars Mammootty, Mohanlal and Fahadh Faasil.