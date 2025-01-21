Jeethu’s film with Asif, Aparna commences

The shooting of Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali’s Mirage, directed by Jeethu Joseph, has commenced following a traditional pooja ceremony held in Kozhikode. The film, which carries the tagline “Fades as you get closer,” is jointly scripted by Jeethu and Srinivas Abrol from a story by Aparna R Tarakad.

It marks the sixth collaboration between Asif and Aparna, who have previously worked together in Thrissivaperoor Kliptham, Sunday Holiday, B Tech, 2018, and Kishkindha Kaandam. Jeethu has earlier directed Asif in Kooman and Aparna in Mr & Ms Rowdy.

Mirage also stars Hakim Shahjahan, Hannah Reji Koshy and Sampath in key roles. The film’s technical crew includes cinematographer Satheesh Kurup, editor V S Vinayak, and music director Vishnu Shyam. It is produced by Mukesh R Mehta, Jatin M Sethi, and C V Sarathi under the banner of E4 Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Asif’s latest release Rekhachithram, directed by Jofin T Chacko, has emerged as a success critically and commercially. The actor also has Thamar KV’s Sarkeet, slated for April release, debutant Sethunath Padmakumar’s Abhyanthara Kuttavali and Rohit VS’s Tiki Taka in the pipeline.

Aparna was last seen in Rudhiram, a psychological thriller alongside Raj B Shetty.