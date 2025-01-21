Release preponed for Basil Joseph’s 'Ponman'

Basil Joseph’s Ponman, which was originally scheduled for release on February 6, has been pushed ahead by a week to January 30. The film marks the directorial debut of seasoned production designer Jothish Shankar, noted for his work in films like Kumbalangi Nights, Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25, and Nna Thaan Case Kodu.

Ponman is an adaptation of the novel Nalanchu Cheruppakar by GR Indugopan, who has also jointly penned the screenplay with Minnal Murali co-writer Justin Mathew. Along with Basil, the upcoming film also features Aavesham-fame Sajin Gopu and Lijomol Jose in significant roles. Anand Manmadhan, Deepak Parambol, Rajesh Sharma, Sandhya Rajendran, Jaya Kurup,

Reju Shivadas, Lakshmy Sanju, and Manju Unnithan also star in it. Sanu John Varughese is handling the cinematography for the film, which has music by Justin Varghese and editing by Nidhin Raj Arol. Ponman is produced by Ajith Vinayaka Films.

Basil was most recently seen in Pravinkoodu Shappu, a dark comedy thriller, in which he plays a cop. He also has Marana Mass, produced by Tovino Thomas, gearing up for release.