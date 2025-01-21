State Award-winning film 'Thadavu' gets a release date

The critically acclaimed film Thadavu (The Sentence) is set to hit theatres on February 21, the makers announced on Monday. Directed by debutant Fazil Razak, it delves into the solitary life of a middle-aged woman in north Kerala, exploring themes of isolation and resilience.

Fazil won the Best Debut Director award for Thadavu at the 54th Kerala State Film Awards. Alongside him, the film’s lead actor, Beena R Chandran, shared the distinction of Best Actress with veteran actor Urvashi.

Thadavu first gained recognition at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) in 2023, where it premiered in the competition section. Fazil won the prestigious Rajata Chakoram for Best Debut Director, while the film also secured the audience poll award for its powerful narrative and cinematic excellence.

On the technical front, Thadavu has cinematography by Mridul S, editing by Vinayak Suthan and background score by Vaisakh Somanath. The film is jointly produced by Fazil, Pramod Dev and Tanvi Gandhi.

In addition to his feature film debut, Fazil has previously directed short films, including Athiru and Pira, both of which were showcased at the 2021 International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK).