INTERVIEW | I was once told I looked wily: Actor Prasanth Alexander

Have you ever declined roles due to them being repetitive?

I’m not sure if I have reached a point where I can reject roles outright, but I have declined offers before. However, my rejection is usually not the sole factor; there are often other reasons that contribute to a role being eliminated. I usually don’t mind repetition in roles. I’m fine with playing police characters consecutively, as long as they bring something unique. However, I’m not interested in roles that feel limited to just two scenes or offer little substance.

If they insist, I set certain demands, and if those aren’t met, I suggest someone else take the role. This isn’t about being broad-minded, but about creating opportunities for others. I always encourage directors to give new actors a chance. For instance, Sachy chettan had offered a role in Ayyappanum Koshiyum. I regret not taking that opportunity to work with him, but I believe roles that contribute to my growth will come. I hope to do characters with internal struggles, as they allow an actor to express emotions subtly.

What are your thoughts on the trend of posting instant reviews after a film’s release?

Films are entertainment, not life-and-death matters, and they deserve to be viewed with this perspective. Many reviews are unnecessarily harsh and personal. They should instead be empathetic and constructive. Good films cannot be undone by negative reviews, and similarly, reviews cannot make a poor film successful. However, there are films with minor flaws that deserve a one-time watch. A negative review can be significantly harmful. Films, like any form of entertainment, should not be ‘killed’ by unfounded criticism.

Have you always been someone who speaks positively and is careful with words?

Aren’t we all in the process of evolving? I haven’t always been this mindful, but through experience, I have learned that change is necessary. This is my perspective, and it’s not something I have crafted for public display. In the past, seeking advice was seen as a positive approach, but now the focus seems to be more on being ‘original’, as Gen Z would say. It’s hard to declare one mindset as right or wrong. Over time, we all evolve, and my perspective might shift as well. But for now, this is who I am.