Tovino’s first looks from 'L2: Empuraan', 'Narivetta' unveiled

On Tuesday, as Tovino Thomas celebrated his birthday, the makers of L2: Empuraan and Narivetta unveiled the first looks of the actor from these films. In L2: Empuraan, Tovino reprises his role as the politician Jathin Ramdas from the 2019 film Lucifer. In Narivetta first look, the actor is seen in khakis with a tribal figure behind him.

L2: Empuraan, slated for release on March 27, is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and scripted by Murali Gopy. It marks Prithviraj’s third directorial collaboration with Mohanlal, following Lucifer and Bro Daddy. Empuraan also sees the return of key supporting cast members, including Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, Saikumar and Nandu, alongside new additions yet to be revealed. Produced by Aashirvad Cinemas in association with Lyca Productions, L2: Empuraan will be released simultaneously in dubbed versions across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, alongside Malayalam.

Narivetta, directed by Ishq-fame Anuraj Manohar, recently completed shooting. The political drama, reportedly based on real incidents, is the scripting debut of Sahitya Akademi winner Abin Joseph. In addition to Tovino, the film features Tamil actor-director Cheran in his Malayalam debut, along with Suraj Venjaramoodu, Arya Salim, Priyamvadha Krishnan, and Rini Udayakumar. It is produced by Tippu Shah and Shiyas Hassan under the banner of Indian Film Company.

Tovino was last seen in Identity, directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, alongside Trisha and Vinay Rai. Its Telugu version is slated to hit theatres on January 24. His upcoming projects include debutant Shilpa Alexander’s Avaran and Saiju Sreedharan’s Munpe. Tovino is also producing Marana Mass, headlined by Basil Joseph.