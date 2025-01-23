First look of Love Under Construction unveiled

Disney+ Hotstar unveiled the first look of Love Under Construction, their upcoming Malayalam web series, on Wednesday.

The show is headlined by actors Neeraj Madhav, Aju Varghese, and Gouri G Kishan. It is written and directed by Vishnu G Raghav, who debuted with the Tovino-Keerthy Suresh starrerVaashi.

Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming Malayalam web series slate includes the second season of Kerala Crime Files, Nivin Pauly’s digital debut Pharma, directed by Finals-fame PR Arun, and Midhun Manuel Thomas’ Anali.