Jeethu Joseph to present Shane Nigam’s next film

Director Jeethu Joseph will be presenting Shane Nigam’s next film. It is directed by debutant Martin Joseph, a longtime associate of Jeethu, and produced by Mukesh R Mehta and C V Sarathi under the banner of E4 Experiments in association with Bedtime Stories.

The yet-to-be-titled film is jointly scripted by Jomon John and Linto Devasia. On the technical front, it has P M Unnikrishnan wielding the camera. Further details about its plot, genre and commencement of shoot are yet to be revealed.

Shane was last seen in his Tamil debut Madraskaaran. The RDX actor also has debutant Unni Sivalingam’s untitled sports-based actioner and newcomer Veeraa’s romantic entertainer Haal in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Jeethu is currently busy directing Mirage, headlined by Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali. He also has a film with Fahadh coming up.